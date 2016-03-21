5 Fast Facts About the New Apple iPhone SE

March 21, 2016 1 min read

Smaller, but stronger: Apple says it is the most powerful 4-inch phone ever made.

The need for speed: Apple reports that the SE is 50 percent faster than the iPhone 5s.

Smile! The SE has a 12-megapixel camera, panorama up to 63 MP and "True Tone" flash.

Smile again! $399 for the 16 GB model, the most affordable price for a new iPhone. The 64 GB model comes in at $499.

Grab your spot in line: Apple said the SE should be on sale by the end of May.

Watch the announcement from earlier on Monday: