Apple

5 Fast Facts About the New Apple iPhone SE

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Smaller, but stronger: Apple says it is the most powerful 4-inch phone ever made.

The need for speed: Apple reports that the SE is 50 percent faster than the iPhone 5s.

Smile! The SE has a 12-megapixel camera, panorama up to 63 MP and "True Tone" flash.

Smile again! $399 for the 16 GB model, the most affordable price for a new iPhone. The 64 GB model comes in at $499. 

Grab your spot in line: Apple said the SE should be on sale by the end of May.

Watch the announcement from earlier on Monday:

