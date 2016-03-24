My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Money

Sesame Workshop Launches Venture Capital Fund

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sesame Workshop Launches Venture Capital Fund
Image credit: Shutterstock
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Staying true to its founding roots of educating children, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organization that brought Sesame Street to the screens, has introduced Sesame Ventures, a venture capital arm that will invest in startups geared towards children’s educative products and services. Partnering with VC firm Collaborative Fund -which has backed startups like AltSchool and Lyft- the fund, which is called Collab+Sesame, described its focus as “childhood development,” with plans to invest up to US$1 million in early-stage startups and support in future rounds of financing.

Besides financial backing, startups will also have the opportunity of working with Sesame Workshop and utilize its resources of expertise and research of children and families, as well as networks of similar organizations and international reach.

Related: Five Minutes with Sama Yateem, Founder and Managing Director, PLAY Bahrain

And ‘treps, Sesame Workshop will also “consider” letting startups utilize Sesame Street characters too (according to Wired), if that helps. So what’s the eligibility for prospective startups? According to the website’s release, as long as it aligns with Sesame Workshop’s mission of “helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” startups can be focused on “education, media, family development, social and culture development, food, health and wellness.”

Source: Collaborative Fund

The announcement followed six months after it took on a five-year deal with HBO to get back on its feet after its loss in recent years ($11 million in 2014), giving it the market opportunity in mobile devices. Given the years it has upholding its mission, it seems Sesame Workshop is now stepping up its outlets to help kids grow smarter. 

Related: A Startup To Keep Children Engaged: KenziBox

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Goals

As Entrepreneurs, Money Should Be Just How You Keep Score

Running a Business

7 Bulletproof Strategies to Increase Sales and Make More Money

3 Things To Know

Booking a Flight? Here Are 3 Ways to Save. (60-Second Video)