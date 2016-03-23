My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

New Data Confirms Again That Women Make Less Than Men in the Same Roles

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Data Confirms Again That Women Make Less Than Men in the Same Roles
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

When it's still considered a surprise that the number-one reason young women leave their jobs is because they landed higher paying gigs, it's clear that the global conversation around equal pay for equal work is unfortunately far from over.

A recent study from job-hunting platform Glassdoor pulled from data on salaries and job titles submitted by users, examining the state of the gender pay gap in Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Glassdoor looked at the incomes reported by more than 500,000 U.S. workers and found that, on average, women earned 76 cents per dollar that men earn.

Related: Women Made Incremental Progress in Tech the Past Few Years (Infographic)

The data shows that the pay gap shrinks when it's between men and women who are around the same age and have about the same level of experience and education. But when placing a man and a woman side by side -- working in the same location, with the same job title, at the same company -- women still earned less, with female employees earning 94.6 cents of her male counterpart's dollar.

Those types of stats aren't unique to the U.S. In Australia, women earn 82.1 cents per dollar; in France, its 85.7 cents per euro; 77.5 cents per euro in Germany; and in the U.K., women earn 77.1 pence per pound.

Related: How Top Companies Aim to Close the Gender Gap in Tech

Accounting for a gender bias in the workplace, whether it is intentional or not, Glassdoor ultimately found that male-dominated fields are often the higher paying ones.

Taking it a step further, Glassdoor looked at occupations where men and women were paid more than the other, or paid the same. For example, a female computer programmer sees a 3 percent discrepancy in base pay and earns 72 cents per every dollar earned by a male counterpart. One of the areas where women earn more is social work, bringing in $1.08 for every dollar earned by men.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

When It Comes to Equal Pay, Even Oscar-Winning Actresses Need Support From Their Male Colleagues

It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room