Maserati Unveils the Levante In Dubai

Much like the Mediterranean wind that gives it its name, the 2017 Maserati Levante SUV saw its Dubai launch in March to be a striking affair, with the elegance and refinement of the event fully representative of the Maserati brand. With guests including names from Entrepreneur Middle East’s 107 Opinion Shapers of Commerce, Government and Industry featured in its Collector’s Edition in January, the exclusive privé event held at The One&Only Royal Mirage had Umberto Cini, Managing Director, Maserati Middle East, India and Africa, unveil the Levante to the gathered audience. Billed as the “Maserati of SUVs,” the Levante has the distinction of being the being the first SUV to be made under the trident banner, and thus features all of the style, performance and panache one expects from the Italian brand. And if the success of this launch party if any indication, then it looks like the Levante is all set for a good run here in the Middle East.

