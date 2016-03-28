Average Snapchat Users Spend 25 to 30 Minutes on App Each Day

March 28, 2016 3 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Just how good is Snapchat at keeping people using the service? We've heard figures about Snapchat's popularity before, but the company is now pitching advertisers about the amount of time people spend, on average, within the app each day. And given how little time you have to watch videos and photos on the service, you'll probably be as surprised at the figure as we were.

According to Snapchat, which recently confirmed the figures with Business Insider, the app's daily active users spend an average of 25 to 30 minute each day using Snapchat. And these users -- more than 100 million in total -- aren't just watching videos from their friends or Snapchat's brand videos. Around 60 percent or so of these daily users are actively creating new content.

That said, it remains to be seen just how many Snapchat users are actively engaging with the content that comes from some of Snapchat's existing partnerships. According to a recent poll from Variety, around 23 percent of those responding said they watched Snapchat's Live Stories or Discover content -- the partnerships Snapchat has with other brands that puts their content front and center on Snapchat's Stories tab.

Among those in the 13 to 24 age range who said they had used Live Stories and Discover at some point, only 44 percent said they used it on a daily basis. That's not bad, but we wager Snapchat would love to see those figures a bit higher (if they're accurate reflections of how teens and young adults use the app).

Yet, if you talk to Snapchat, you'll see that it has some figures for a similar age bracket, meant to convey to advertisers -- particular television advertisers -- that Snapchat is a better platform for them to throw money at. According to a survey the company commissioned Nielsen to perform, Snapchat reaches around 41 percent of all 18 to 34-year-olds in the United States. According to that very same survey, the top 15 television networks in the U.S. only reach 6 percent of this age bracket.

In other words, Snapchat is a great way to reach young people, and they (along with Snapchat's other users) are spending a lot of time on the app. At least, that's what Snapchat hopes to convince television advertisers of, so they'll start sending big bucks (and vertical advertising) Snapchat's way.