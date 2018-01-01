David Murphy

Amazon
How Amazon Keeps Your TV From Accidentally Triggering Your Echo
Amazon's use of acoustic fingerprinting helps to tell your Echo that it should ignore whatever's being said in the background -- including 'Alexa.'
Cryptocurrency
'Joke' Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Now Has a $2 Billion Market Cap
It's official: cryptocurrency investing has really gone to the dogs.
CES
CTA Adds Two Female Panelists to CES Keynote Lineup
Men still dominate the keynote presentations and panels at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, but it's no longer a shutout.
Google Suspends Modular Smartphone Project
Google isn't making Project Ara hardware anymore, but the device could live on if another company wants to license the technology.
Apple
Apple Cracking Down on Abandoned Apps
If your app doesn't follow Apple's current guidelines, crashes when it loads or has a stupid-long name, expect to receive a notification from Apple soon.
Dropbox
Using an Old Dropbox Password? Time for a Update.
Dropbox is ensuring that a batch of leaked login credentials don't affect your account security.
Siri
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms
At two Aloft Hotels, you can change your room's temperature, lighting and music by yelling at Siri.
Like Instagram, Twitter Working on Keyword-Blocking Tool
We don't know when it might come out, but Twitter has allegedly been working on a tool that will allow users to block any keywords (or hashtags) they want.
Google Fiber Team Looks to Cut Costs, Staff
Still, despite potential cutbacks, Google Fiber is coming to Salt Lake City.
Tesla
Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program
If you want a Tesla Model S or Model X on a two-year lease, you'll have to put up a bigger down payment (and make up your mind by Sept. 12).
Lyft
Lyft Carpool Runs Out of Gas
According to reports, not enough people were using Lyft's carpool service to make it worthwhile.
Microsoft
Microsoft, MIT Turn Temporary Tattoos Into Touchpads
The temporary tattoos let you interact with connected devices, possibly turning your wrist into a smartphone touchpad.
Airports
Want to Access a Fancy Airport Lounge? Just Fake a QR Code.
At least, that's what one computer security expert did in order to access classier airport lounges in Europe.
Pokémon
Iran Is First Country to Ban Pokémon Go
Though the country has officially banned Pokémon Go, we wonder what will happen if eager gamers find some way to grab the installation file anyway.
Instagram CEO Tips Hat to Snapchat for 'Stories' Feature
Everyone in Silicon Valley borrows and iterates. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom doesn't mind acknowledging that Snapchats' 'Stories' came first.