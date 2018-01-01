David Murphy

How Amazon Keeps Your TV From Accidentally Triggering Your Echo
Amazon

Amazon's use of acoustic fingerprinting helps to tell your Echo that it should ignore whatever's being said in the background -- including 'Alexa.'
3 min read
'Joke' Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Now Has a $2 Billion Market Cap
Cryptocurrency

It's official: cryptocurrency investing has really gone to the dogs.
3 min read
CTA Adds Two Female Panelists to CES Keynote Lineup
CES

Men still dominate the keynote presentations and panels at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, but it's no longer a shutout.
2 min read
Google Suspends Modular Smartphone Project
Google

Google isn't making Project Ara hardware anymore, but the device could live on if another company wants to license the technology.
2 min read
Apple Cracking Down on Abandoned Apps
Apple

If your app doesn't follow Apple's current guidelines, crashes when it loads or has a stupid-long name, expect to receive a notification from Apple soon.
3 min read
Using an Old Dropbox Password? Time for a Update.
Dropbox

Dropbox is ensuring that a batch of leaked login credentials don't affect your account security.
2 min read
Aloft Hotel Adds Siri-Equipped Rooms
Siri

At two Aloft Hotels, you can change your room's temperature, lighting and music by yelling at Siri.
2 min read
Like Instagram, Twitter Working on Keyword-Blocking Tool
Twitter

We don't know when it might come out, but Twitter has allegedly been working on a tool that will allow users to block any keywords (or hashtags) they want.
3 min read
Google Fiber Team Looks to Cut Costs, Staff
Google

Still, despite potential cutbacks, Google Fiber is coming to Salt Lake City.
3 min read
Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program
Tesla

If you want a Tesla Model S or Model X on a two-year lease, you'll have to put up a bigger down payment (and make up your mind by Sept. 12).
3 min read
Lyft Carpool Runs Out of Gas
Lyft

According to reports, not enough people were using Lyft's carpool service to make it worthwhile.
2 min read
Microsoft, MIT Turn Temporary Tattoos Into Touchpads
Microsoft

The temporary tattoos let you interact with connected devices, possibly turning your wrist into a smartphone touchpad.
3 min read
Want to Access a Fancy Airport Lounge? Just Fake a QR Code.
Airports

At least, that's what one computer security expert did in order to access classier airport lounges in Europe.
3 min read
Iran Is First Country to Ban Pokémon Go
Pokémon

Though the country has officially banned Pokémon Go, we wonder what will happen if eager gamers find some way to grab the installation file anyway.
3 min read
Instagram CEO Tips Hat to Snapchat for 'Stories' Feature
Instagram

Everyone in Silicon Valley borrows and iterates. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom doesn't mind acknowledging that Snapchats' 'Stories' came first.
3 min read
