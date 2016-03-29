Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle

March 29, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Oracle wants more money from Google.

The business technology giant is asking for a total of $9.3 billion from Google relating to a lengthy legal battle over software copyrights, according to a report on Monday by IDG News Service.

Oracle claims that it should receive $475 million in damages in addition to $8.8 billion relating to “profits apportioned to infringed Java copyrights,” according to court documents cited in the report.

The two companies have long been at odds over whether Google improperly used so-called APIs (application programming interfaces) related to the Java programming language to create its Android operating system. Oracle claims that Google has not paid the company for its use of Java, which was developed by the tech company Sun Microsystems. Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems in 2010.

Although the two companies took the issue to court in 2012, a jury was unable to determine whether Google’s use of Java APIs were protected under fair use.

The two companies will duke it out in court again in May. Google and Oracle declined to comment to the news service.