Jonathan Vanian

Jonathan Vanian is a writer at Fortune with a focus on technology. He is based in San Francisco.

Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence Project Just Got a Free Supercomputer
Elon Musk

An Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence research group just got a brand new toy from chip maker Nvidia.
3 min read
IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free
IBM

A new quantum computing project is available to play with online.
4 min read
Amazon Now Has 3 CEOs
Amazon

You know Jeff Bezos. Now meet the others.
2 min read
In Microsoft's Future, You'll Get Most of Your Tasks Done by Talking to Your Phone
Microsoft

For Satya Nadella, using 'the power of human language' to communicate with machines will be as profound as the development of the Internet and the use of touchscreens on mobile devices.
4 min read
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
Lawsuits

This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
1 min read
Microsoft Unveils Sarcastic Millennial Chat Bot Powered By Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Tay was designed to mimic the linguistic mannerisms of 18- to 24-year-olds on social-media platforms.
2 min read
Millions of Diet Coke Bottles Are Getting Some Love From HP
Coca-Cola

The personal computer and printer specialist inked a deal with The Coca-Cola Company to print custom designs on Diet Coke bottles.
3 min read
Dell's Cybersecurity Unit SecureWorks Plans IPO
Dell

The computing giant acquired the company in 2011 for $612 million. It said it plans to raise $100 million from the stock sale.
2 min read
Google Just Invested $100 Million Into This 3-D Printing Startup
Google Ventures

Carbon3D has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Google Ventures.
3 min read
Behind the Scenes With Facebook's New Solar-Powered Internet Drone and Laser Technology
Innovation

Facebook wants to blanket the planet with Internet connectivity, and it's developed a huge, solar-powered aircraft to help it do so.
5 min read
Automakers Unite to Prevent Cars From Being Hacked
Security

An alliance including Ford and General Motors said it will create a center for sharing information and analysis to help make cars more secure.
3 min read
