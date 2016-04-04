Indian Startups that Were Providing Electrical Solutions Before Tesla Motors

April 4, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The most anticipated electric car everyone’s ever been this excited about revealed details about its specifications recently. The Tesla Model 3 is targeting an “affordable” electric car – which can match the price of basic in luxury vehicles. However even if we ignore the tax and import duties, road taxes, insurance and maintenance costs, 35,000$ translates into more than twenty three lacs. This is still a phenomenal amount of money and not many in India would have that much cash to splurge with. While we wait a revolutionary inventor like Elon Musk in India, some startups are already improvising.

Read More: Here's why Tesla's Model 3 is relevant, even to Indians

Whether its environmental awareness in reducing your carbon footprint and helping delay climate change, or the luxury of driving virtually free of cost if your electric vehicle gets charged from a solar powered home charging station, electric cars are a peep into the possible future and deserve to be given their fair opportunity of chance. Here are some start-ups which provide alternatives to your gas guzzling vehicles in India –

Electric conversion kits

There are plenty of conversion kits available in the aftermarket today, such as the one by Electric Vehicle India (EVI). Some kits convert your vehicle completely to electric and some offer a hybrid solution. While converting your petrol car to CNG would make matters more complicated because of additional equipment, an electric kit is relatively simple and makes the matter much easier to look at under the hood.

Factory designed electric vehicles

If you’re committed to the cause more sincerely, you can buy an electric car or motorcycle, like the one launched by Ather Energy. Of course the Reva car has been around for long, but there are some exciting self-funded and barely funded startups that plan to compete with these big automobile giants in launching an affordable and effective electric automobile in India.

Hybrid Kits

Lots of companies such as Revolvo offer consumer ready to install kits for existing Indian vehicles. Some companies claim to be tested for Indian rough surfaces and handling and high temperatures, traffic situations. Higher economy and better engine recovery means you can actually recover your cost savings of the kit’s installation in about an year or two.

Electric motorcycles

Several startups run a simple motor and battery based system for motorcycles and regular cycles to convert them into hybrid mopeds or regular electric scooters. Great for short cruising and environmentally conscious parts of town and travelling.

Have you contemplated using an electric automotive before or are a proud user of one currently? Share your experiences on our official Facebook page at Entrepreneur India