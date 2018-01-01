Technology Startups

9 Inspirational Quotes From Billionaire Entrepreneur Bill Gates
9 Inspirational Quotes From Billionaire Entrepreneur Bill Gates

Words of wisdom from the most successful Harvard dropout.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
The Entrepreneurial Case for Tech Investing in Emerging Markets
The Entrepreneurial Case for Tech Investing in Emerging Markets

Young, rapidly growing populations and internet reach make a number of nations solid bets for savvy investors looking to find the next big thing.
Ping Jiang | 7 min read
On-Demand Companies Disrupted Entire Industries. Now They Are Being Disrupted.
On-Demand Companies Disrupted Entire Industries. Now They Are Being Disrupted.

Being first to market brings huge advantages, but the advantage doesn't last long.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
3 Startups Attempting to Capitalize on 2 Very Big Trends
3 Startups Attempting to Capitalize on 2 Very Big Trends

Medical care and transportation are problems facing people all over the world.
Clint Evans and Joshua Lee | 4 min read
VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town
VRcade: Be the First to Open One in Your Town

Virtual-reality arcades offer a way for entrepreneurs to become early adopters in a tech industry poised for exponential growth.
Elena Titova | 5 min read
People Thought Google and Adobe Would Crush My Startup. Actually, They Gave Us Our Biggest Breaks.
People Thought Google and Adobe Would Crush My Startup. Actually, They Gave Us Our Biggest Breaks.

Small companies in niche markets can use their specialization and nimbleness as powerful competitive advantages.
Aytekin Tank | 6 min read
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google
What Tech Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Startup That Beat Google

Facial-recognition experts at NTechLab kept a laser focus -- building credibility and buzz that allowed their company to expand across multiple industries.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
21 Silicon Valley Women Who Are More Qualified to Be on Your Board Than Mark Cuban
21 Silicon Valley Women Who Are More Qualified to Be on Your Board Than Mark Cuban

In the search for disruptive technologies and new ways to approach the same business issues, women are proving to be game-changers here in the Valley.
Peter Daisyme | 8 min read
3 Tech Startups Influencing the Real Estate Market
3 Tech Startups Influencing the Real Estate Market

Look for a more automated process for investors, brokers and property managers.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Loves to Have the Odds Stacked Against Him
This Entrepreneur Loves to Have the Odds Stacked Against Him

Shieldz Technology founder Dillon Auxier has been looking for problems and inventing solutions as long as he can remember.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
