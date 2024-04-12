You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

64 Students Graduate From The First Edition Of The Samsung Innovation Campus In Qatar Delivered through a blended learning and self-paced format, the program took learners through the fundamentals of AI with the help of expert instructors.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qatar’s Ministry of Sports and Youth/Youth Entrepreneur Club
Graduates pose with their certificates at SIC Graduation ceremony in Qatar

The inaugural edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) -Samsung Electronics' signature artificial intelligence (AI) course, which was launched as a partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth as well as the country's Youth Entrepreneur Club- has announced the graduation of 64 students in its first cohort.

The participants received their certificates of completion at a grand ceremony held in Doha following a three-month-long course on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Designed under the theme "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People," the program offers students with a background in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) subjects to hone their knowledge in ML, and also gain a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.

Delivered through a blended learning and self-paced format, the SIC took learners through the fundamentals of AI with the help of expert instructors. Participants were given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming. Participants also got to explore the statistical and mathematical foundation of ML, studied about the utility of Python (a general-purpose programming language), as well as the libraries used for ML algorithms. Following this, participants then got practical lessons on how to apply these algorithms to real data sets, and learned to build projects while following the data science lifecycle.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics speaking at the event. Source: Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth/Qatar Youth Entrepreneur Club

"We congratulate the students who have worked incredibly hard to get here and now possess the skills and confidence to excel in their careers and endeavors," said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics. "They have demonstrated their talent and potential in mastering the principles of AI, which are essential for building Qatar's digital economy and its sustainable development. Further, we are grateful to the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club for their collaboration and vision in helping us launch this program in Qatar. Samsung is dedicated to fostering a culture of learning and creativity among the young generation and will keep investing in the education and empowerment of the youth in Qatar and the region."

Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club speaking at the event. Source: Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth/Qatar Youth Entrepreneur Club

Youth Entrepreneur Club President Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti added, "Celebrating the graduation of these meritorious students from the Samsung Innovation Campus in Qatar marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Samsung. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing innovation and providing essential skills in AI and machine learning to the youth. Together, we are empowering the next generation to imbibe these new skills and drive technological advancements for a prosperous future."

The SIC was introduced in Qatar following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Samsung and the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club in October 2023. The program has been a key proponent of the Qatar Vision 2030, which has digital transformation as a strategic pillar.

Related: Enabling Entrepreneurs: Invest Qatar Launches Startup Qatar
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This One Word Is a Giveaway That You Used ChatGPT to Write an Email, According to an Expert

"Delve" has increased its presence in written work since ChatGPT entered the scene.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk Wears $7,500 Costume to Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Brings Mom Maye as Date

The billionaire sported red armor just days after his Twitter takeover.

By Sam Silverman
News and Trends

EMPG and OLX Group, Owners Of Dubai-Based Bayut And Dubizzle Respectively, Merge To Form Unicorn Company

The two enterprises have merged their MENA and South Asia operations to form an AED3.6 billion (US$1 billion) Dubai-based unicorn company.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Personal Finance

You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?

Wealth manager and "fiscal feminist" Kimberlee Davis breaks down the four money languages — and which are the most and least compatible with each other.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Insurance Agent Started a Side Hustle Inspired By Nostalgia for His Home State — Now It Earns Nearly $40,000 a Month

After moving to New York City, Danny Trejo started a business to stay in touch with his roots — literally.

By Amanda Breen