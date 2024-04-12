Delivered through a blended learning and self-paced format, the program took learners through the fundamentals of AI with the help of expert instructors.

The inaugural edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) -Samsung Electronics' signature artificial intelligence (AI) course, which was launched as a partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth as well as the country's Youth Entrepreneur Club- has announced the graduation of 64 students in its first cohort.

The participants received their certificates of completion at a grand ceremony held in Doha following a three-month-long course on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Designed under the theme "Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People," the program offers students with a background in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) subjects to hone their knowledge in ML, and also gain a strong understanding of the fundamentals of AI and its related applications.

Delivered through a blended learning and self-paced format, the SIC took learners through the fundamentals of AI with the help of expert instructors. Participants were given exercises for each module and access to content presentations and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming. Participants also got to explore the statistical and mathematical foundation of ML, studied about the utility of Python (a general-purpose programming language), as well as the libraries used for ML algorithms. Following this, participants then got practical lessons on how to apply these algorithms to real data sets, and learned to build projects while following the data science lifecycle.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics speaking at the event. Source: Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth/Qatar Youth Entrepreneur Club

"We congratulate the students who have worked incredibly hard to get here and now possess the skills and confidence to excel in their careers and endeavors," said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics. "They have demonstrated their talent and potential in mastering the principles of AI, which are essential for building Qatar's digital economy and its sustainable development. Further, we are grateful to the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club for their collaboration and vision in helping us launch this program in Qatar. Samsung is dedicated to fostering a culture of learning and creativity among the young generation and will keep investing in the education and empowerment of the youth in Qatar and the region."

Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneur Club speaking at the event. Source: Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth/Qatar Youth Entrepreneur Club

Youth Entrepreneur Club President Ibrahim Khaled Al-Sulaiti added, "Celebrating the graduation of these meritorious students from the Samsung Innovation Campus in Qatar marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Samsung. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing innovation and providing essential skills in AI and machine learning to the youth. Together, we are empowering the next generation to imbibe these new skills and drive technological advancements for a prosperous future."

The SIC was introduced in Qatar following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Samsung and the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Youth Entrepreneur Club in October 2023. The program has been a key proponent of the Qatar Vision 2030, which has digital transformation as a strategic pillar.

