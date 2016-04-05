My Queue

Leadership

Morning Motivator: Watch Villanova's Championship-Winning Buzzer Beater

Morning Motivator: Watch Villanova's Championship-Winning Buzzer Beater
Image credit: Villanova
Villanova vs. North Carolina
Entrepreneur Staff
He took a shot at greatness and come out on top. With a tied score and the clock ticking to zero, Villanova's Kris Jenkins let a deep three-pointer fly and scored, delivering his team the NCAA men's basketball national championship over North Carolina. After the game, Jenkins was asked if he knew the shot was going in. "I think every shot is going in," Jenkins said. "So that one was no different."

If this video doesn't get you going this morning, nothing will. Go get 'em!

