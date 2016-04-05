My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
WeWork Launches WeLive Apartments, Beer And Yoga Included
Image credit: WeWork
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

WeWork is betting that if you’ll pay to share office space with other companies, you might also pay to share your apartment with other people.

The company is moving its WeWork co-working model to co-living with WeLive apartments.

The idea is that for a bit of a premium in price, you can live month to month in a shared space, forgoing signing on to a long-term lease commitment, while reaping the benefits of more hotel or hostel-like perks: housekeeping, yoga and free beer.

In New York City, where WeLive is debuting this week on Wall Street, Murphy beds that come out of the wall in shared spaces start at $1,375 a month, while private units go from $2,550. A second, slightly cheaper WeLive is set to open later this spring near Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Va.

The model is one that has worked well for WeWork with businesses looking for temporary work space. The New York-based startup, launched in 2010, is now valued at around $16 billion and has 91 rent-your-office locations in seven countries.

Just as businesses using WeWork rent out a small bit of their own space in a communal office setting, WeLive apartment renters can have a semiprivate or private area for sleeping, surrounded by more open, shared spaces, giving the places a kind of post-college dorm vibe. The apartments are also fully furnished, staffed with a concierge and offer bottomless coffee and beer. And because this is a startup, there’s also an app that connects the WeLive dwellers to request services or plan activities with other WeLive guests.

WeWork isn’t the only company betting the co-living, temporary housing model might work well for college grads and startup employees looking for a quick-fix spot to live. Another month-to-month housing option, Common, recently started a similar business in Brooklyn with private bedrooms from $1,800.

And of course, Common’s also got a “wellness studio” and communal hangout spots around its buildings. Because what would co-living be without a little free yoga and a chance to pick up a few new friends?

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

How the Founder of Poo-Pourri Thinks About Success and Achievement

Lifestyle

Randi Zuckerberg's Rule of 3 Can Help You Maintain Work-Life Balance

Lifestyle

What Hollywood Taught Me About Business and Reputation