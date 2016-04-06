My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel

Large Number of Business Trips Are Planned on Smartphones, Study Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Large Number of Business Trips Are Planned on Smartphones, Study Says
Image credit: Death to the Stock Photo
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Businesses are leveraging smartphones more and more to search for hotels and flights, but they're still not following through when it comes to using their corporate cards through their mobile devices, according to a new report.

While 55 percent of corporate travelers search for flights and 44 percent search for hotels via smartphones, actual bookings from mobile platforms are relatively low -- only 20 percent of airfares and 35 percent of hotel rooms were booked with phones, according to travel industry research firm Phocuswright.

Related: 6 Ways to Save on the Costs of Airfare

What's more ubiquitous is the use of online booking tools for business trips, with 92 percent of companies using platforms such as Concur Travel. In fact, Concur dominates the field, with 70 percent of respondents using the service.

Increasingly, ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft are becoming a part of the business travel experience and businesses are coming to accept this, though perhaps at a slower pace than individual employees. The report states that 39 percent of businesses allow or are planning to allow the use of ride-hailing apps, which is more than double the 18 percent of companies who accept private accommodation services. However, 35 percent of companies don’t plan to address either option in their official policies.

Related: The 10 Most Expensive U.S Cities for Business Travelers

The biggest concerns for travel managers are lowering costs and complying with company policy -- according to 59 percent and 47 percent of responders, respectively -- while 39 percent of those surveyed reported they were concerned with making sure they were living up to the legal standards for providing reasonable care.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road