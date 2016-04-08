Brain Break: 8 Robot Fails That Show Machines Won't Take Over (Just Yet)

April 8, 2016 3 min read

From sword fighting drones to pizza delivery robots and androids that look like Scarlett Johansson, it’s not unreasonable to think one day we might see a robot takeover.

First, though, the machines will have to learn how to pour water or carry soup, as a Chinese restaurant that replaced its wait staff with robots quickly learned.

At least for now, our automated mechanical tools still have a ways to go before we witness the rise of Skynet.

Here are six of our favorites:

1. Not-so-soft landing

If we trusted this drone to get little Timmy his scooter, or any of the other gifts to children from all over the world, we’d have millions of screaming toddlers on our hands. Though that would certainly be unpleasant, its inability to land doesn’t exactly scream robo-doom.

2. Crumbling under pressure

If a robot can’t feed a manikin head a simple cheeto without a full-out spaz attack, how do you expect it to intelligently organize an uprising? #JustSaying

3. A lack of balance

Though not everyone particularly likes taking the stairs, at least most of us have enough balance and endurance to make it up a flight or two. This robot, however, barely makes it to the third step before it decides the climb’s just not worth it and keels over. If the machines ever do become sentient killing machines, at least we'll know we'll be safe on the second floor.

4. Delayed reflexes

It’s obvious who will be picked last during the pickup game at recess. With those poor reflexes, the only one winning anything here would be the athletically inept kid that usually spends recess watching games on the bench. Hopefully, you’ll be picked before the robot, fingers crossed.

5. A lack of patience

Humans at least have the ability to assess situations when they make a mistake, fail or stress out. But this robot decides giving up on life seems to be a better route after one quick attempt, or it simply doesn’t care anymore. Either way, the mentality doesn’t exactly scream impending doom, does it?

6. Unknown terrain

We can all agree MARLO seems pretty cool. Still, one has to stop and wonder why it has taken so long for robots to simply take on an "obstacle" course, consisting of a few randomly placed boards.

7. Nervous Noxious

While there are reasons to be afraid of a fart (namely the smell), there’s not exactly a reason to feel intimidated about this robot. Unless, of course, it starts ripping some serious bombs.

8. Not so Romantic

If a robot can’t even formulate and understand poorly written romance novels, how would anyone expect them to put together a battle plan to take over the world and actually succeed? But this fail might actually be a win, saving us from more cheesy Fabio book covers.

Of course, technology evolves at a rapid pace, so maybe in a few decades the machines will finally get it right. And if our future overlords are the ones reading this, please know it was all in good fun.

