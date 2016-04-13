Orange Jordan Launches New Accelerator Program For Startups

April 13, 2016 2 min read

Jordanian ‘treps, this is for you. Orange Jordan, a telecom company providing integrated communications services in the Kingdom, has announced the launch of Business Innovation Growth (BIG), an accelerator program for growth stage Jordanian startups for entrepreneurs. As per details mentioned during a press conference at the King Hussein Business Park (KHBP), BIG will focus on supporting entrepreneurs through investment needs, product improvement, customer development and business support, along with connecting startups to the network of Orange Jordan partners such as Oasis 500, RoyaTV, and other strategic partners, regionally and globally. It will also offer an avenue to help startups pitch to investors, as well as connect with team members, co-founders, investors and strategic partners, support startups expand to new markets and customer segments and assist in the future funding rounds.

Through its partnership with StartupNow.me, it will also provide a co-working space at KHBP and offer necessities in basic infrastructure of setting up a business. Startups wanting to join BIG will need to not be in idea stage and should have launched its product, have attained traction sales, and be from creative and tech industries with scalable business models. The program will be four months long- with a membership fee of JD100, intakes are planned for November, March and July, and will also include workshops, mentorship and speaking opportunities at BIG. Its first batch in November 2015 welcomed judges Roya TV CEO Fares Sayegh, Oasis 500 CEO Yousef Hamiddeen, Orange Jordan CEO Jerome Hennique, Orange Jordan Chief Strategy Officer Yvan Savinien, and Orange Jordan Vice President Sami Smeirat.

MEET THE ‘TREPS

Graduates of BIG’s first batch in November 2015

Trevx A free music streaming and search platform.

Yaqut An online platform with an iOs and Android app for English and Arabic books.

Digat A platform utilizing Data Distribution Service (DDS) concept in real-time as a cloud service, giving users the ability to build apps.

Play 3arabi A publisher for games catered to MENA region.

Masmoo3 A website specializing in the production and producing of Arabic books and audiobooks.

