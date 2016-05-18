Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business

May 18, 2016 2 min read

I had lunch at my local art museum today -- their scallops and black rice are my favorite. As the waiter left our check, he invited us to look at his photography in the museum store. He half apologized, saying that the store manager told him to tell all of his customers that his work is featured in the store. He did not need to apologize. When you are an entrepreneur, you can’t afford to apologize for marketing your work.

Be bold.

We would have never known that among the many items sold in the museum store were his photographic note cards. Often we figure that people know about us and what we do. In reality, most people don't know exactly what we do or how it might benefit them. Be your own walking billboard.

Don’t apologize.

He really didn’t have to apologize for telling us about his products in the store. Be proud of what you do, and be prepared to share your story in whatever setting you are in. You never know when you are talking to a person who will share your story. They may even become a customer!

Feel out your prospective customers.

This waiter could probably tell from our somewhat leisurely lunch that we were not in a rush to leave, so we might consider taking time to visit the store. I always check out the store before or after a visit to the museum. For a city our size, the NC Museum of Art has an amazing assortment of products for sale.

Keep telling your story.

The more people you meet, the more you can share your passion for your business. In this case, this young man was making his living by waiting on us but was gaining his fulfillment through photography. Especially in a museum setting, he chose the perfect place to tell his story.

What is the most unique place you have found your target market? Sometimes you have to issue a personal invitation!