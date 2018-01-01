Karen Mishra

Customer Engagement
4 Ways Customers Need to See You Want Their Business
You'll make the sale based on price, quality and whether the buyer feels appreciated.
Feedback
You Only Get Better With Feedback
Unless somebody tells you what you're doing right and wrong, you're going to have a tough time deciding what to do more and what to stop doing altogether.
Business
4 Ways to Earn Trust From Prospects and Customers
If you want to gain a person's trust, be reliable.
Health Care
Show Them You Care and They'll Keep Coming Back
Health Care providers should never take their out-of-network patients for granted.
Marketing
Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business
You have to put yourself out there to build a customer base. Talk about your business whenever you can!
Marketing
How to Get Noticed in Today's Crowded Business Environment
Just because the business world is changing doesn't mean you should look to some tried-and-true tactics to stand out.
Education
Will an MBA Help You in Your Business?
It may not be for everyone, but an MBA has proven valuable for many entrepreneurs.
Customer Service
Do You Have a 'Touchpoint Plan'?
Remember how Anne Hathaway in 'The Intern' tested her company's customer service? Don't let her outcome happen to you.
Customer Loyalty
3 Ways to Retain Loyal Customers By Going Above and Beyond
My son had an amazing experience with a company that helped him restring lacrosse heads for his team. Here's how you too can surprise and delight your customers.
Customer Service
Don't Wait for a Crisis to Put Your 'Crisis PR' Plan in Place
Ever had a bad airline experience? This contributor did, and the three lessons she offers apply to any business.
Customer Loyalty
4 Ways to Show Customers You Are Listening to Them
Asking for ideas and rewarding suggestions are techniques to keep the good karma flowing between you and your loyal clientele.
Digital Marketing
When Building Your Company's Digital Presence, 'Build It Where They Are'
Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn: Where do you customers hang out?
Company Culture
Size Doesn't Matter: Internal Marketing Starts With Transparency
Even something as simple as a newsletter communicates to employees, "We're in this together."
Marketing Ideas
Where Do You Find Your Marketing Talent?
Four sources to look to for those special people who'll get your message out.
Hiring
Hiring Is 'Marketing,' Too: Treat Applicants Like Your Best Customers
A negative application experience at your company is a story that will get around.