Karen Mishra teaches marketing at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. She also runs a leadership and marketing consulting firm, Total Trust, in Durham, N.C.

4 Ways Customers Need to See You Want Their Business
Customer Engagement

You'll make the sale based on price, quality and whether the buyer feels appreciated.
4 min read
You Only Get Better With Feedback
Feedback

Unless somebody tells you what you're doing right and wrong, you're going to have a tough time deciding what to do more and what to stop doing altogether.
3 min read
4 Ways to Earn Trust From Prospects and Customers
Business

If you want to gain a person's trust, be reliable.
5 min read
Show Them You Care and They'll Keep Coming Back
Health Care

Health Care providers should never take their out-of-network patients for granted.
3 min read
Make No Apologies for Marketing Your Business
Marketing

You have to put yourself out there to build a customer base. Talk about your business whenever you can!
2 min read
How to Get Noticed in Today's Crowded Business Environment
Marketing

Just because the business world is changing doesn't mean you should look to some tried-and-true tactics to stand out.
3 min read
Will an MBA Help You in Your Business?
Education

It may not be for everyone, but an MBA has proven valuable for many entrepreneurs.
3 min read
Do You Have a 'Touchpoint Plan'?
Customer Service

Remember how Anne Hathaway in 'The Intern' tested her company's customer service? Don't let her outcome happen to you.
4 min read
3 Ways to Retain Loyal Customers By Going Above and Beyond
Customer Loyalty

My son had an amazing experience with a company that helped him restring lacrosse heads for his team. Here's how you too can surprise and delight your customers.
3 min read
Don't Wait for a Crisis to Put Your 'Crisis PR' Plan in Place
Customer Service

Ever had a bad airline experience? This contributor did, and the three lessons she offers apply to any business.
5 min read
4 Ways to Show Customers You Are Listening to Them
Customer Loyalty

Asking for ideas and rewarding suggestions are techniques to keep the good karma flowing between you and your loyal clientele.
3 min read
When Building Your Company's Digital Presence, 'Build It Where They Are'
Digital Marketing

Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn: Where do you customers hang out?
3 min read
Size Doesn't Matter: Internal Marketing Starts With Transparency
Company Culture

Even something as simple as a newsletter communicates to employees, "We're in this together."
3 min read
Where Do You Find Your Marketing Talent?
Marketing Ideas

Four sources to look to for those special people who'll get your message out.
3 min read
Hiring Is 'Marketing,' Too: Treat Applicants Like Your Best Customers
Hiring

A negative application experience at your company is a story that will get around.
4 min read
