My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founded in 2002, Massage Envy was looking to offer affordable services with a membership-based model.

After expanding its menu of options, it started franchising a year later with spa and facial selections at its multiple locations.

Related: Franchised Spas Thrive with Cost-Conscious Consumers

Today, it now has more than 25,000 professional providing services to 1.65 million members. Massage Envy franchises are located in 49 states, in 1,100 locations.

With America’s affinity for relaxation and #TreatYoSelf days, it’s no surprise this franchise scored the No. 43 spot on Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

This Franchisee Ditched a High-Powered Corporate Career to Run Her Own Cycling Studios

Franchises

Why Painting With a Twist's Founders Replaced Themselves as CEO

Franchises

How to Find the Right Payment System