Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise

April 14, 2016 1 min read

Founded in 2002, Massage Envy was looking to offer affordable services with a membership-based model.

After expanding its menu of options, it started franchising a year later with spa and facial selections at its multiple locations.

Today, it now has more than 25,000 professional providing services to 1.65 million members. Massage Envy franchises are located in 49 states, in 1,100 locations.

With America’s affinity for relaxation and #TreatYoSelf days, it’s no surprise this franchise scored the No. 43 spot on Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500 list.