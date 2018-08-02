Massage Envy
Massage therapy, stretch therapy, skin care, facials
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
14350 N. 87th St., #200
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
CEO
Joe Magnacca
Parent Company
Roark Capital Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$453,323 - $1,059,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Massage Envy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
12.5 days
Classroom Training:
35.5 hours
Additional Training:
As requested
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20