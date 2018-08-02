Massage Envy
Massage Envy
Massage therapy, stretch therapy, skin care, facials
About
Founded

2002

Franchising Since

2003 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

14350 N. 87th St., #200
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

CEO

Joe Magnacca

Parent Company

Roark Capital Group

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$453,323 - $1,059,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

Massage Envy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

12.5 days

Classroom Training:

35.5 hours

Additional Training:

As requested

Number of Employees Required to Run:

20

Massage Envy is ranked #45 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Massage Envy got its start in 2002 with the aim of making massage services more affordable with a membership-based business model. In 2009, the company expanded its services to offer facials and other spa services in many of its locations as well.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $453,323 High - $1,059,000
Units
+3.4%+39 UNITS (1 Year) +15.2%+157 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Franchise Articles

Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise

A massage or two never hurt anyone.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
How Franchises Are Democratizing Luxury

With affordable pricing, convenient locations and online scheduling systems, franchising is making health and beauty services accessible to all.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case

A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchised Spas Thrive with Cost-Conscious Consumers

Expensive day spas are being pummeled by the recession, but franchised spas and massage centers are growing fast.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read

