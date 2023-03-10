Massage Envy
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#399 Ranked #367 last year
Initial investment
$615K - $927K
Units as of 2022
1,103 5% over 3 years
Massage Envy is a wellness franchise with over 1,100 locations across the United States. Since 2002, it has provided whole-body wellness practices to keep thousands of bodies working and feeling good. Massage Envy offers therapeutic massages, facials, and stretches in a relaxed, spa-like setting.

The company employs about 35,000 licensed massage therapists and estheticians in franchised locations, taking care of over one million Massage Envy customers. You and your highly experienced team will provide personalized experiences using curated products to complement your clients' experiences. 

Why You May Want to Start a Massage Envy Franchise

Their massage and stretch sessions typically use percussion technology to target problem areas in order to relieve sore spots quickly. When clients go in for a facial, they can usually choose special acne and back treatments along with customized facial treatments. This may leave their skin feeling brand new. Massage Envy was one of the first to hit the whole-body wellness scene and may be a great choice for people needing a day of self-care.

Massage Envy has a large national member base that starts with a self-care movement. Because of its large membership, the business may offer a large clientele with persistent bookings. As one of the most well-known and largest massage franchises, it is a company that has worked to perfect its services for years.

What Might Make a Massage Envy a Good Choice?

To be part of the Massage Envy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Massage Envy usually participates in a national financing fund. If you're having trouble covering startup costs on your own, Massage Envy may be able to set you up with third-parties to help you out.

To ensure each Massage Envy franchise performs up to corporate standards, they generally provide online training and webinars, and professional recruitment services. You may receive anywhere from dozens of hours of on-the-job training to go along with classroom training.

How To Start Your Massage Envy Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This includes speaking to current Massage Envy franchisees. 

To start a Massage Envy franchise, you may want to request more information about the opportunity. A representative from franchise development might contact you to discuss the next steps and start the discovery process.

If you sign on as a Massage Envy franchisee, a dedicated franchise development team typically supports you in your new journey. They might assist you with real estate selection, sales and field support, and more. When you can run a clinic that makes people feel good, you, in turn, may feel even better. Massage Envy has a business model that typically brings satisfaction, but it is also passionate about wellness.

Company Overview

About Massage Envy

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Roark Capital
Leadership
Beth Stiller, CEO
Corporate Address
14350 N. 87th St., #200
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
179
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,103 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Massage Envy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$614,850 - $927,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$9,000 off first-unit franchise fee; $7,000 off franchise fee for subsequent units
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Massage Envy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 days
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Massage Envy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Massage Envy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #399 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #111 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
