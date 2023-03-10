Massage Envy is a wellness franchise with over 1,100 locations across the United States. Since 2002, it has provided whole-body wellness practices to keep thousands of bodies working and feeling good. Massage Envy offers therapeutic massages, facials, and stretches in a relaxed, spa-like setting.

The company employs about 35,000 licensed massage therapists and estheticians in franchised locations, taking care of over one million Massage Envy customers. You and your highly experienced team will provide personalized experiences using curated products to complement your clients' experiences.

Why You May Want to Start a Massage Envy Franchise

Their massage and stretch sessions typically use percussion technology to target problem areas in order to relieve sore spots quickly. When clients go in for a facial, they can usually choose special acne and back treatments along with customized facial treatments. This may leave their skin feeling brand new. Massage Envy was one of the first to hit the whole-body wellness scene and may be a great choice for people needing a day of self-care.

Massage Envy has a large national member base that starts with a self-care movement. Because of its large membership, the business may offer a large clientele with persistent bookings. As one of the most well-known and largest massage franchises, it is a company that has worked to perfect its services for years.

What Might Make a Massage Envy a Good Choice?

To be part of the Massage Envy team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Massage Envy usually participates in a national financing fund. If you're having trouble covering startup costs on your own, Massage Envy may be able to set you up with third-parties to help you out.

To ensure each Massage Envy franchise performs up to corporate standards, they generally provide online training and webinars, and professional recruitment services. You may receive anywhere from dozens of hours of on-the-job training to go along with classroom training.

How To Start Your Massage Envy Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This includes speaking to current Massage Envy franchisees.

To start a Massage Envy franchise, you may want to request more information about the opportunity. A representative from franchise development might contact you to discuss the next steps and start the discovery process.

If you sign on as a Massage Envy franchisee, a dedicated franchise development team typically supports you in your new journey. They might assist you with real estate selection, sales and field support, and more. When you can run a clinic that makes people feel good, you, in turn, may feel even better. Massage Envy has a business model that typically brings satisfaction, but it is also passionate about wellness.