KFC

KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour

KFC Deleted This Not-Safe-for-Work Ad From Twitter After Just One Hour
Image credit: Settawat Udom | Shutterstock
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

KFC backtracked on its latest ad campaign less than one hour after it launched, according to Yahoo News.

The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, (scroll down to see the probably NSFW screenshot below) showed a woman and a man on a sofa.

The man's crotch area is blurred out, while the woman appears to be reaching into it.

The image came with the caption "Warning: #NSFW. Something hot and spicy is coming soon." "NSFW" stands for "Not Safe For Work."

KFC is not known for its salacious advertising. However, in 2005 the fast-food giant produced a UK ad that showed people singing with their mouths full. The UK advertising regulator, the ASA, received of record number of more than 1,000 complaints about the commercial from people who were offended by the lack of table manners, making it the UK's most complained-about ad of all time.

The KFC Australia ad received more than 1,300 retweets before it was deleted.

Many Twitter users had reacted negatively to the KFC tweet.

KFC Australia later apologized for causing offense.

“This was a genuine tweet to launch KFC’s new Hot & Spicy chicken products next week. It was not intended to offend and we’ve removed the image,” KFC said in a statement to Australian website News.com.au.

KFC was not immediately available for comment.

The now-deleted ad:

KFC deleted ad

