My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Scams

American Company Lost $100 Million in Largest Email Scam Ever, Government Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
American Company Lost $100 Million in Largest Email Scam Ever, Government Says
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

An unidentified American company was defrauded last year out of nearly $100 million by individuals who created a fake email address in order to pose as one of its legitimate vendors, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

The details of the scheme came as the U.S. government filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking to recover about $25 million in proceeds derived from the fraud held in at least 20 bank accounts around the world.

Nearly $74 million has been recovered and returned to the American company, authorities said.

The case appeared to be the latest, and one of the largest, examples of a "business email compromise," a growing type of cyber scam in which fraudsters target businesses that work with foreign suppliers or regularly perform wire transfers.

The FBI said in an alert issued to companies last week that businesses had suffered $2.3 billion globally in losses from email wire-transfer scams from October 2013 to February of this year.

The complaint filed on Thursday "appears to be the largest email scam that I've seen," said Tom Brown, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who is now managing director of Berkeley Research Group's cyber security practice.

The scheme at issue in Thursday's lawsuit took place from August to September and was identified after a Cyprus-based bank identified suspicious transfers, authorities said.

According to the lawsuit, the perpetrators carried out the scam by creating a fake email address that resembled that of one of the company's vendors in Asia.

The perpetrators then posed as a vendor while communicating with a professional services company that was hired to handle the details and logistics of vendor payments for the American corporation, the lawsuit said.

The fraud caused the American firm to send $98.9 million meant for the actual vendor to an account at Eurobank Cyprus Ltd., which discovered the fraud, the lawsuit said.

Eurobank, which did not respond to an email seeking comment, on its own initiative in September restrained nearly $74 million of the funds.

The remaining $25 million was laundered through other accounts in locations including Cyprus, Latvia, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Hong Kong, authorities said.

Foreign governments at the request of U.S. authorities have restrained 20 accounts worldwide that received portions of the remaining stolen funds, which are now the subject of the lawsuit, authorities said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Scams

Pyramid Schemes Are Targeting Snapchat's Mostly Teen Users

Ready For Anything

It's Time to Talk About Startup Scam Artists

Scams

American Company Lost $100 Million in Largest Email Scam Ever, Government Says