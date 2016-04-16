5 Tips To Boost Employee Engagement in Startups

April 16, 2016 4 min read

Businesses plan success, but employees pave route to success. To achieve business goals, an organisation needs a self-motivated and well engaged workplace. Startups can neither afford redundant workforce nor can they overlook the demand of the organization for an adequate headcount.

These personnel should be highly focussed, participative and engaged enough to deliver quality results. To maintain a culture of engagement, organisations need to create an adaptable, motivating, healthy and productive environment.

They should feel themselves free to share ideas and opinions within the group and with the key decision makers. There is no single driver of employee management, in fact the bunch of various important factors pushes a human resource to exhibit her/his committed efforts.

Below are some of the organisational incentives that help increase employee engagement.

1. Careful Delegation of the Resources

A startup is like a baby that needs to be nurtured with utmost care. At the time of hiring it must be kept in mind that the team have matured leaders who can not only handle critical situations, but can also manage the team boldly and effectively.

Hence, the management should invest substantial time in delegating the job and work allotment. Get your employee motivated in his/her work, assign them tasks they are interested in and capable of. Once you give them a job based on their merits, they will inevitably be motivated to show due diligence in their work.

2. Recognition and Rewards on Accomplishment of Goals

Whenever an employee achieves a difficult target or has simply worked too hard for too long, she/he must be acknowledged with due recognition and rewards. Not necessarily money, a holiday package or a coupon for a fancy buffet can do wonders in this regard.

A gesture that makes an employee feel that her/his talent don’t go unnoticed catapults the performance of the entire team. Therefore, employees’ motivation is quite important to maintain an encouraging work environment and getting better output from the employees.

3. Professional Work Environment

An ideal work environment is the fuel of increased productivity. Freedom of communication not only enhances employee engagement, but also develops a sense of belongingness among the employees for the organization.

Hence, organisations should promote a workplace culture where employees, authorities, and subordinates all respect and honor each other. In case of any conflict between the employees, senior managers should resolve the issue speedily. This kind of proactive settlement not only creates a positive work environment, but also motivates employees to work better and just be happier with their job.

4. Orientation Training for the New Recruits

Orientation training is very important in a Startup firm as both the organisation as well as the employees are new and unfamiliar with each other. Sometimes, these newly joined employees doubt on the future of the company which is quite natural.

It is the responsibility of the senior managers to provide comprehensive orientation training to every new recruit. The orientation programme must help them understand the vision, mission, objectives and strategies of the company.

5. Work Hard Party Harder

To encourage one on one interaction and to know the employees better on a personal level some amount of time should be spent together away from the workstations and conference rooms. These corporate parties and hangouts are best for team building exercises.

The informal interaction of the people in such parties helps a lot in understanding the peers, senior managers and decision makers of an organization. Such parties remove unnecessary inhibitions between junior and senior level people and allow them to express their views and ideas more clearly, and encourage them to work in a team.