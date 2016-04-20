My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Internet

Study: Americans Are Ditching Home Internet for Mobile

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study: Americans Are Ditching Home Internet for Mobile
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

According to a new study from the U.S. Census Bureau, more and more American households across a range of incomes are relying on mobile Internet service as their sole means for getting online. In fact, mobile Internet service has reached the point where it now "appears to be competing more directly with wired Internet connections," writes Giulia McHenry, chief economist of the Office of Policy Analysis and Development.

The data, collected from nearly 53,000 households, shows that three-quarters of American households with Internet are using a DSL, cable or fiber connection to get online at home. While that is still a vast majority, it's a significant drop from 82 percent in 2013. On the flip side: the proportion of homes that only used a mobile Internet connection went from 10 to 20 percent in the same period. As the Washington Post points out, roughly one in five online households in the U.S. is now mobile-only.

While cities like New York are pushing to make universal broadband a reality for low-income households, the FCC has expanded it's Lifeline program to include mobile connections and the future of universal access likely won't include broadband at all. And just think of all the things humanity could accomplish if no one ever had to complain to Comcast's customer service.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Internet

Every Minute Online Is a Battle for Consumer Attention

Internet

Tim Berners-Lee Pushes For 'Contract' to Protect the Web

Internet

The Inventor of the World Wide Web Says It's Out of Control and Needs to Be Regulated