Sleep

This Wearable Promises to Get You Out of Bed With Electric Shocks

This Wearable Promises to Get You Out of Bed With Electric Shocks
Image credit: Pavlok
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Heads up, sleepyheads: The team behind the Pavlok wearable wristband, which shocks your bad habits away, is releasing a new device aimed at breaking your love/hate relationship with the snooze button: the Shock Clock.

The new band is soliciting funds on Indiegogo, where it has already far surpassed its modest $1,000 goal, raking in more than $18,500 from 177 backers with 21 days left to go in its crowdfunding campaign.

"You know the feeling -- you set an alarm the night before, sure you're going to wake up. But when you hear the alarm ... and well -- you just can't help hitting the snooze button," Pavlok wrote on the campaign description. "What if you could get up, effortlessly and naturally, at the time you desired?"

With the help of the Shock Clock, you may just become the morning person you've always wanted to be. Instead of buzzing an annoying alarm next to your ear right away, the Shock Clock starts with a "silent and gentle" vibration. If that doesn't work, it will blast a "loud and irritating" beeping sound. And if you ignore the alarm, the Shock Clock will resort to its worst-case scenario: a mild electric shock.

"Within a few weeks, you'll naturally fall asleep earlier and wake up earlier -- even if you forget to strap the device on," the company promises. "Your conversion from night owl to morning person is complete."

Pavlok aims to start shipping the $99 Shock Clock this September, and promised not to turn into vaporware like so many other crowdfunded projects.

"Unlike other projects we have a proven product and we have a proven team," the company wrote. "We have built devices before, and we have already engineered this tech. With IndieGogo's support, we'll build the SOFTWARE to make this device the best alarm clock ever."

