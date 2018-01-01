Angela Moscaritolo

Self-Driving Cars
Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California
The permit allows Waymo to test its driverless vehicles during the day and night, on roads with speed limits up to 65 miles per hour, even in foggy and drizzly conditions. Waymo plans to start in its hometown of Mountain View and surrounding cities before expanding the testing zone.
Boston Dynamics
Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Smartphones
Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand
MobiLimb has joints that allow it to function like a real finger. When attached to the bottom of your phone, it can tickle your wrist, or reach around to caress the back of your hand.
Facebook Discloses Hack Affecting 50 Million Accounts
The attackers stole Facebook access tokens, which keep you logged in so you don't have to enter your password every time you visit. In total, around 90 million people will have to log back in the next time they try to access the platform.
Facebook Tests Charging Subscriptions for Access to Groups
The social network is piloting a feature that will let group administrators charge membership fees for access to exclusive content.
Instagram May Soon Allow Hour-Long Video Uploads
Expect there to be a 'focus on vertical' content and for it to live inside the main Instagram app.
Passwords
It's Time to Stop It With the Terrible Passwords
Ahead of World Password Day, a recent PCMag survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers found that many people are still terrible at creating and securing their passwords.
Facebook Building a Feature to Let You Clear Your History
Meanwhile, the British Parliament has threatened to issue a summons to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify across the pond if he doesn't voluntarily agree to do so.
Facebook Releases Document to Explain Why It's Removing Posts
Meanwhile, the social network is also, for the first time, now giving users the right to appeal its decisions on individual posts.
Apple
Apple Says 12 People Were Arrested for Leaks in 2017
In an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant revealed it caught 29 leakers in 2017, 12 of whom were arrested.
How to Tell if Cambridge Analytica Scraped Your Facebook Data
A new Facebook Help Center article makes it easy to check if your information was shared with Cambridge Analytica.
Instagram Promises to Quit Putting Old Posts Atop Your Feed
Instagram isn't switching back to a chronological feed, but the company is planning to roll out some changes to 'ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed.'
Netflix
To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font
Dubbed Netflix Sans, the font will reportedly replace the similar Gotham font the streaming giant currently uses, and possibly save it a few million per year.
Uber
Self-Driving Uber Vehicle Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in Arizona
The Uber vehicle was operating in autonomous mode with a human behind the wheel in Tempe, Arizona, when the incident occurred overnight.
Cryptocurrency
Government Shuts Down Cryptocurrency Pyramid Scammers
The defendants allegedly claimed they could turn the equivalent of around $100 into $80,000 in a month. In reality, most victims weren't even able to recoup their initial investment.