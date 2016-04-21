My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pivoting

Why Startup Employees Should Be Made Aware About Pivoting Before They Are Hired?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Startup Employees Should Be Made Aware About Pivoting Before They Are Hired?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Co-founder & CEO, YourQuote
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Enthusiasm, followed closely by skills and humility, is the key driver we look for in a prospective employee. We are a seed stage company.

By seed stage, we mean that we have an idea and a rugged MVP out on Google Play and we are reaching out to our prospective customers, one by one, testing our hypotheses by measuring their reaction and counting the uninstalls and understanding whether our hypothesis works or not.

That’s how we figure if there’s a product market fit or not, if the product — with the bare bones features—we have makes the users stick or not.

We, the co-founders, closely monitor the reaction and the usage, whereas our employees who are remotely developing the product might not be aware of the “measurements” we are doing.

When we try to make sense of the data, we figure that the product that has been developed until now isn’t really working. Right in the midst of the process of their development, we butt in and say to our employee: “Hey, we have data to show that the idea you had been hired to work for isn’t really working. We are pivoting to a new feature which we believe has greater potential to work.”

Imagine what happens to the morale of the employee? He has worked tirelessly on the previous feature and is suddenly being informed that his work is being put on hold, if not completely discarded and now he has to restart from scratch. Yes, it hurts. And this is what happened yesterday when we chose to completely pivot the check-in product to a discovery product instead.

When we revealed this to our android developer, his enthusiasm plummeted. The question boiled down to “Why? This idea is not what I was sold for, not why I joined you guys.”

I went into a damage control mode and tried to convince him. It’s our job as an entrepreneur to educate the employee about how often does the idea pivot at this stage, after all, we are trying to do something completely new, zero to 1, and it’s our responsibility have to make the idea fundable as soon as possible.

I cited examples of Instagram, which started as a location-sharing app with the option of sharing photos, and pivoted the other way round when they realized that the posts with photos had 10x the engagement. Though he nodded and sort of calmed down, my gut feel told that things had gotten out of hand. A day later, he called and excused himself from the job citing health reasons.

We were disappointed and saddened because of how we took things for granted. We sat down and measured what had transpired. And figured how this is a huge moment of learning for us. While we hustle to learn android development ourselves and make things work, we carry with us a fundamental understanding of how important it’s for the founders to educate our prospective joinee about what working for a startup entails. Eric Ries of The Lean Start-up sums it beautifully here:

“The fundamental activity of a startup is to turn ideas into products, measure how customers respond, and then learn whether to pivot or persevere. All successful startup processes should be geared to accelerate that feedback loop.”

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pivoting

How This Business Leader's Focus on Local Turned His Business Around

Pivoting

4 Signs It's Time to Let Go of That Idea You Thought Was a Winner

Pivoting

Why Startup Employees Should Be Made Aware About Pivoting Before They Are Hired?