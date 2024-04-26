📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

ByteDance Would Rather Shut Down TikTok in the U.S. than Sell It: Report ByteDance broke its silence on the TikTok ban bill that Biden signed into law this week.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Sources who spoke with Reuters on Friday said that ByteDance would not sell its "secret source" of algorithms to competitors.
  • Insiders claim that shutting down TikTok in the U.S. wouldn't noticeably impact ByteDance's business.
entrepreneur daily

Just after a bill that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S. became law, the platform's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, publicly stated that it has no plans to sell.

The law, which President Biden signed on Wednesday, gives ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok to an American buyer, with a possible three-month extension in the case of a pending sale. If ByteDance does not comply, TikTok could be removed from app stores by January 19, 2025.

ByteDance made it clear on Thursday that if legal routes to fight the new legislation fail, it would rather shut down TikTok completely in the U.S. and remove the social media platform from app stores than sell it.

"Foreign media reports that ByteDance is exploring the sale of TikTok are untrue," ByteDance posted in a statement to Toutiao, a news aggregation app it owns. The post refutes a report by The Information that said the company was exploring options to sell, and ByteDance even attached screenshots of The Information's article in its rebuttal.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"ByteDance doesn't have any plan to sell TikTok," the statement further read.

Related: The TikTok Ban Bill Has Been Signed — Here's How Long ByteDance Has to Sell, and Why TikTok Is Preparing for a Legal Battle

Four sources who spoke with Reuters on Friday said that TikTok's algorithms are foundational to ByteDance's business and that ByteDance would not sell its "secret source" of algorithms to competitors.

Disentangling the algorithms from TikTok's U.S. assets before a possible sale would be extremely difficult and unlikely to happen, according to the sources.

ByteDance does not publicly reveal details of its overall financial performance, nor disclose how units within it like TikTok are doing financially, but sources close to the company told Reuters that ByteDance's annual revenue rose from $80 billion in 2022 to $120 billion last year.

Though the U.S. contributed to a quarter of TikTok's overall revenue in 2023, TikTokers in the States only made up 5% of ByteDance's daily active users worldwide, per the same sources.

Those insiders claim that shutting down TikTok in the U.S. wouldn't noticeably impact ByteDance's business.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Wants to Buy TikTok — But Says It's Worth Much Less Than Last Year's Valuation

The TikTok ban bill passed due to national security concerns, which TikTok has long denied.

TikTok's execs are turning first to the U.S. legal system to circumvent a possible ban, calling the law "unconstitutional."

@tiktok

Response to TikTok Ban Bill

♬ original sound - TikTok

"The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail again," TikTok CEO Shou Chew stated Thursday in a TikTok.

"Our community is also filled with seven million business owners who have built their livelihoods on TikTok," he added.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Working Late? This Charging Pad and Nightlight Combo is $60 Off.

Get your bedside table up to snuff with this clever device.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Americans Just Work Harder' Than Europeans, Says the CEO of Norges Bank, the World's Largest Wealth Fund

About half of the fund's equities are invested in American companies.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a Small Business Side Hustle That Gives Your Day Job a Run for Its Money, According to People Who Did Just That — and Made Millions

Almost anyone can start a side hustle — but only those ready to level up can use it to out-earn their 9-5s.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Hiring an Agency of Some Kind Is Inevitable as You Grow — These Are My Insider Recommendations For a Successful Agency Relationship.

For many entrepreneurs, hiring an agency — whether it's a PR agency, a branding agency or a sales training agency — is new ground. I've been in your shoes and I've worked on both sides; these are my suggestions to find the right agency partnership.

By Tara Coomans
Franchise

These 5 Bad Habits Are Hurting Your Business — Here's How to Break Them

When you develop these negative habits, it can severely impact work performance and, because the behavior has become so routine, you may not even realize the harm you're causing. Here's how to tackle these 5 bad business habits head-on.

By Ray Titus
Growing a Business

This Is the Overlooked Partnership You Need to Overhaul Your Growth Strategy

One beneficial relationship could make the difference when it comes to engaging more customers and lifting your company to new heights.

By John Boitnott