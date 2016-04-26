My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

This Car's Tech Wants to Make Sure You Don't Forget Your Wallet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Car's Tech Wants to Make Sure You Don't Forget Your Wallet
Image credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

What if your car could warn you that you were missing something before you pulled out of the parking lot? Lost-item-locator startup Tile and Jaguar Land Rover are teaming up to make this scenario a reality.

Tile, a four-year-old company, makes $25 Bluetooth-enabled trackers that you can stick onto your belongings and locate them within a 100-foot range. Users can essentially call their missing items, and they'll emit a sound until they're located again.

Related: Hate Losing Your Stuff? You'll Love Tile.

Jaguar Land Rover today announced that it will be integrating the Tile app into all its models with the InControl Apps system. The app will be enabled in the automaker's vehicles, and with Bluetooth technology, drivers will be alerted if any of their items aren’t in the vehicle. Directions to the belongings last known location will pop up on the car's central touch screen.

Image credit: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover

“We believe this integration will provide many benefits, such as improved assurance and peace of mind about the whereabouts of essential items, helping drivers save time," said Tile CEO Mike Farley in a joint statement.

The San Mateo, Calif-based startup brought in $43 million in revenue in 2015, and has shipped 4.5 million individual Tiles to users within the last year and a half.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Domino's Will Use E-Bikes to Deliver Pizzas Across the U.S.

Technology

How Self-Driving Cars Could Shape Our Future

Technology

4 Security Tips To Help Your Business Grow