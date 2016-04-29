My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Wireless Communication Using Light: Zero.1 Launches LiFi Technology In The UAE

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wireless Communication Using Light: Zero.1 Launches LiFi Technology In The UAE
Image credit: Zero.1
Marc Fleschen, CEO, Zero.1
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE based technology company Zero.1 has launched Light Fidelity (LiFi) in Dubai, with the new technology set to allow high speed data transfers using light, as opposed to traditional radio bands. As one of the most advanced technologies of recent times, LiFi will be able to provide endless possibilities for the connection between people and their devices, and is expected to play a key role in Dubai's ambition to be a Smart City. The company has been able to manufacture a platform of LiFi enabled LED with their IOTA (Intelligent Outdoor Tower Automation) product range which takes the traditional LED street light and adds layers of communications. This will change the way public spaces and resources are managed. Once used with the advanced City.1 software, it provides experiential and management solutions for public spaces, community places, industrial hubs and commercial plots.

Marc Fleschen, CEO, Zero.1 at the press launch. Image credit: Zero.1

Zero.1 has signed a partnership with UAE-based telecommunications service provider, du, recently, and together, they have demonstrated the capability of LiFi technology in Dubai, with a commercial release expected soon. Marc Fleschen, CEO of Zero.1, said, "We are proud to say that in conjunction with our project partner du, we have been able to initiate the first demonstration of its kind in the Middle East. Working with du, we look forward to the roll-out of our LiFi applications in the Dubai ‘Smart City’ platform and the retail sector as the year unfolds." LiFi is set to come to UAE later this year, with plans to bring it to other countries in the pipeline. LiFi applications that will impact multiple sectors such as street lighting, retail, healthcare, education, museums, and large public venues are in the development stage and are planned to be strategically launched this year. LiFi is also capable of boosting network speeds by about a 100 times, making it the cheapest and fastest wireless communication system. It is believed that the technology can yield speeds more than 10 Gbps, allowing an HD film to be downloaded within 30 seconds. Every light source in homes and offices could potentially be a LiFi within 20 years. 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Ten Technology Trends That (Might) Change Our World In 2016

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why Your Business Growth Depends on IT Infrastructure

Technology

5 Best Practices for Remaining Malware-Free

Technology

How Self-Driving Cars Could Shape Our Future