Crafting a Fierce Vision for Your Success

Years ago, a friend and co-worker was studying for his certification as an executive coach, and part of his practice was to coach three or four volunteers. I jumped at the offer. Getting $1,000 an hour executive coaching seemed like a no-brainer. All I had to do was sign-up and be interviewed.

In my interview, I had to articulate what I wanted to achieve through these sessions. My coach asked me what I wanted to accomplish and, after reflecting on it, I decided I wanted two things -- to be successful and to do it quickly. I constructed, with his guidance, what I grew to call my "Fierce Vision" of success.

I’ve followed its tenets throughout my career to be successful, and now I am sharing these five truths with you.

1. I control my success.

For years, I had faltered through my career and watched as less talented and less ambitious people accomplished things that I seemingly could not. I blamed everything from cronyism, to a failed project, to not being given the right assignments. I realize now that each person controls his or her success, and blaming others for your failures just enables further failures.

2. I fiercely pursue success.

To achieve success, you have to be able to envision yourself being successful. You need to know every nuance of what success means to you. You have to pounce on the opportunities that take you closer to your goal.

3. I ask what I can learn from every experience.

Even the worst boss can teach you something, even if it’s what not to do. Once you’ve stopped learning from a job or a position, it’s time to move on, but not before then. When you move on, don’t leave on bad terms. Some of my best friends and most important colleagues are people for whom I used to work.

4. I have the courage to succeed.

For too many years, I was riddled with insecurities. What if I fail? What if I’m not good enough? My fierce vision of success has taught me to take calculated risks, and never turn down opportunities without fully exploring their potential. Taking the leap from a secure but mediocre life to an exciting successful one takes tremendous fortitude. Not everyone has the ability to take the risks needed to take his or her career to that next level.

5. I recognize there is more to success than money.

Life is short and can end in an instant. Don't drive yourself to financial success at the expense of spending time enjoying life, building relationships and appreciating every moment. It's been said many times by many people -- live every day like it’s your last, and one day you’ll be right.