Phil La Duke

Phil La Duke

Contributor
Iconoclast
Phil La Duke is a man who pulls no punches. His off-beat style, and unique take on life has made him a popular, if not controversial, speaker and writer with more than 300 works in print, most recently his book, I Know My Shoes Are Untied Mind Your Own Business! Follow Phil on Twitter @philladuke.

More From Phil La Duke

Detroit: The 21st Century Boomtown
Detroit

Detroit: The 21st Century Boomtown

The Motor City has epitomized both America's past industrial dominance and the despair of economic decline. It now is the epitome of urban resurgence.
10 min read
4 Laws of Sales I Learned From Both Sides of the Transaction
Ready for Anything

4 Laws of Sales I Learned From Both Sides of the Transaction

You've bought something from somebody that you could have bought from somebody else. Understanding why is a good start to learning how to sell.
6 min read
Lessons I Learned Working on a Major Motion Picture
Business Lessons

Lessons I Learned Working on a Major Motion Picture

There is nothing like having dozens of highly paid employees standing around waiting for what comes next to teach you about time being money.
4 min read
Stop Calling It 'Coaching' When All You're Really Doing Is Scolding Your Team
Leadership

Stop Calling It 'Coaching' When All You're Really Doing Is Scolding Your Team

Constructive criticism is perhaps the most important and least common leadership skill.
7 min read
5 Tips for Hiring the Talent You Need In a Tight Labor Market
Hiring

5 Tips for Hiring the Talent You Need In a Tight Labor Market

While politicians talk about creating jobs, business owners worry about finding employees.
5 min read
He Owns the Oldest Hat Store In America and Knows How Tough Entrepreneurship Really Is
Entrepreneurs

He Owns the Oldest Hat Store In America and Knows How Tough Entrepreneurship Really Is

Paul Wasserman's Henry the Hatter has thrived for generations in Detroit. He knows everything there is to know about ups and downs.
7 min read
How to Clean Up Your Word Choices and Sound Smarter
Communication

How to Clean Up Your Word Choices and Sound Smarter

Make yourself look better in print and sound better in person.
5 min read
You Can't Always Get What You Want: The Art of Negotiating
Ready for Anything

You Can't Always Get What You Want: The Art of Negotiating

Negotiation isn't about winning. That's why so many people do it so poorly.
7 min read
The Mystery of What Millennials Really Want Is Solved at Last
Millennials

The Mystery of What Millennials Really Want Is Solved at Last

A single conversation over a couple of beers reveals the prosaic truth: decent pay and benefits, a lot like their parents had.
5 min read
Reinventing Entrepreneurship: Focus on Making a Difference and You'll Make Plenty of Money
Entrepreneurship

Reinventing Entrepreneurship: Focus on Making a Difference and You'll Make Plenty of Money

Very few entrepreneurs will be billionaires but all of them can make a positive difference in the world.
6 min read
Business Travel Really Doesn't Have to be Awful
Business Travel

Business Travel Really Doesn't Have to be Awful

The road warrior life isn't glamorous but with the least effort it isn't hard labor, either.
10 min read
Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?
Customer Relationship

Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?

The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
4 min read
Worker Safety Is an Entrepreneurial Imperative
Workplace Safety

Worker Safety Is an Entrepreneurial Imperative

We can't responsibly wait for a tragedy to make us safety conscious.
5 min read
When You Understand Stress You Can Manage It
Stress

When You Understand Stress You Can Manage It

Nothing this side of a coma is effective at "avoiding'' stress so you better learn what it is and how you can endure it.
8 min read
You Want to be Published? Be Careful What You Wish For.
Writing

You Want to be Published? Be Careful What You Wish For.

If you're worried about your excessive self esteem, start sending your writing to editors who don't know who you are or care about your feelings.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.