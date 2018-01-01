Phil La Duke

Detroit
Detroit: The 21st Century Boomtown
The Motor City has epitomized both America's past industrial dominance and the despair of economic decline. It now is the epitome of urban resurgence.
Ready for Anything
4 Laws of Sales I Learned From Both Sides of the Transaction
You've bought something from somebody that you could have bought from somebody else. Understanding why is a good start to learning how to sell.
Business Lessons
Lessons I Learned Working on a Major Motion Picture
There is nothing like having dozens of highly paid employees standing around waiting for what comes next to teach you about time being money.
Leadership
Stop Calling It 'Coaching' When All You're Really Doing Is Scolding Your Team
Constructive criticism is perhaps the most important and least common leadership skill.
Hiring
5 Tips for Hiring the Talent You Need In a Tight Labor Market
While politicians talk about creating jobs, business owners worry about finding employees.
Entrepreneurs
He Owns the Oldest Hat Store In America and Knows How Tough Entrepreneurship Really Is
Paul Wasserman's Henry the Hatter has thrived for generations in Detroit. He knows everything there is to know about ups and downs.
Communication
How to Clean Up Your Word Choices and Sound Smarter
Make yourself look better in print and sound better in person.
You Can't Always Get What You Want: The Art of Negotiating
Negotiation isn't about winning. That's why so many people do it so poorly.
Millennials
The Mystery of What Millennials Really Want Is Solved at Last
A single conversation over a couple of beers reveals the prosaic truth: decent pay and benefits, a lot like their parents had.
Entrepreneurship
Reinventing Entrepreneurship: Focus on Making a Difference and You'll Make Plenty of Money
Very few entrepreneurs will be billionaires but all of them can make a positive difference in the world.
Business Travel
Business Travel Really Doesn't Have to be Awful
The road warrior life isn't glamorous but with the least effort it isn't hard labor, either.
Customer Relationship
Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?
The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
Workplace Safety
Worker Safety Is an Entrepreneurial Imperative
We can't responsibly wait for a tragedy to make us safety conscious.
Stress
When You Understand Stress You Can Manage It
Nothing this side of a coma is effective at "avoiding'' stress so you better learn what it is and how you can endure it.
Writing
You Want to be Published? Be Careful What You Wish For.
If you're worried about your excessive self esteem, start sending your writing to editors who don't know who you are or care about your feelings.