Check Out the Latest Drone Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 3, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Coming along. New drone footage shows Apple’s ‘Spaceship’ campus with a network of tunnels, bridges and more.

Shut down. Airbnb-ing whole homes or apartments is now illegal in Berlin.

Changing gears. Tesla’s Model 3 will offer the maker’s famed “ludicrous mode.”

Going dark. WhatsApp will have a 72-hour blackout in Brazil.

For the not-so early bird. The Rock made an alarm clock to help the less morning inclined population get out of bed.