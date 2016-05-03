Entrepreneurship Is Either A Lesson Or A Lifetime Achievement

May 3, 2016 3 min read

Since I started my journey of entrepreneurship, I have been asked numerous times why I left my 9-6 (yes, jobs are no longer 9-5) job and opted for something for which I will require to invest at least 14-15 hours daily. Moreover, everybody was surprised when I told them that I need to work on weekends as well. Everybody thought I had lost my mind and being a girl I should settle easily with a regular job and then look after my life. I won’t say they are wrong, they probably are concerned towards me and want me to live a stable and happy life. They want me to stay away from struggles of life. They want me to see make fortunes out of my salary.

I understand their concerns but the problem that comes is that such a life does not suit my taste and ambitions. When I started CareerGuide.com, I had a dream to provide career counseling to all the students of the country. I never thought whether I will be able to live a lavish life out of my journey. I never thought of collecting material things rather I wanted to create an infrastructure that could help my venture reach to more and more people. I believe this is a feeling that makes a person an entrepreneur. The journey could be hard and full of struggles. It may or may not bear any fruit but the point here is the journey of entrepreneur is either a lesson or it becomes a life time achievement for those who succeed in the journey. This journey is undoubtedly highly uncertain.

From my experience, I would sum up the life of an entrepreneur into two pointers which are;

Journey is itself a lesson

I recently read a story that a young person started his start-up, and lost 15 lakh rupees during the journey and eventually shut it down. The story got viral on internet. Everyone was reading it to know how they failed but nobody, not even the writer, tried to find out the lessons from his journey. I am certain that the person even after losing 15 lakhs, must have got enough lessons for the life that if he starts another venture, he will not repeat the same mistakes and would work gracefully to take it to the success. Life of an entrepreneur is never that of a failure but gives many lessons to others who want to believe in their dreams.

Entrepreneurs never fail

I highly believe that entrepreneurs never fail in their life. Their ventures might not work but they still are talented enough to manage it anyhow. I am highly inspired by the story of Jack Ma, founder of Ali Baba. He failed to get through interviews of 50 companies but he did not fail and had charisma and vigor to build up an empire like Ali Baba. Another story is that of Steve Jobs, who was fired from his own company and then after lot of struggles bought back his company. Entrepreneurs have the courage to succeed even after several failures.

I believe the above two factors are the mantra of any entrepreneur’s life and they lead him to succeed no matter what. It has been said that entrepreneurs should not limit themselves to the imagination of other people and it perfectly sums up their life. Entrepreneurs are much more than they look and they are the people who take the courage to leave the norms and take up the life not normal!