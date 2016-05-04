Quarterly Reports

Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Dating website operator Match Group Inc. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its popular dating app Tinder attracted more paying users.

The company's shares rose 7.3 percent to $11.98 in after-hours trading.

Match Group, which also owns Match.com and OkCupid, gets bulk of its revenue from membership fees and paid features.

The company said its average paid-member count jumped 36 percent to 5.1 million in the first quarter ended March 31, also helped by the acquisition of PlentyOfFish.

Match Group, majority owned by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, agreed to buy Vancouver-based PlentyOfFish for $575 million in July last year.

Tinder surpassed 1 million paid members during the quarter.

The Dallas-based company's dating business, its biggest, which includes apps such as Tinder, recorded a 24 percent rise in revenue to $260.4 million.

Total revenue rose 21.4 percent to $285.3 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $281.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating income rose 8 percent to $29.2 million.

The company's operating expenses jumped 23 percent, largely due to an additional $11.2 million of stock-based compensation.

Net income attributable to Match Group shareholders fell to $7.2 million, or 3 cents per share, from $26.2 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 11 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 8 cents.

Revenue from the company's non-dating business, which includes educational websites Princeton Review and Tutor.com, was flat at $24.9 million.

Up to Tuesday's close of $11.16, Match Group's shares had fallen 7 percent since the company went public in November.

(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call

Economics

U.S. Economy Sees Best Performance in Two Years

Square

Dorsey's Square Reports 41.5 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenue