This VR Company Wants to Add Missile Explosions and Race Cars to Your Workout

May 10, 2016 1 min read

I get it: finding time to work out can be a challenge. It can also be a real slog once you actually start.

The team behind VirZOOM seeks to add a little excitement to workouts. Combing a stationary bike with virtual reality, users can be transported to another world while getting their sweat on. So while you may look like a complete wet dork in your living room, you'll feel like you're a cowboy or girl wrangling escaping bandits, a helicopter pilot dodging missiles or a race car driver blazing around a track.

Related: Someday Virtual Reality Will Be Entertaining But It's Useful Right Now

Check out VirZOOM's video:

The company consists of video game industry veterans who worked on the super-successful franchises Guitar Hero, Rock Band and Dance Central. VirZoom has raised $2,584,700 thus far, according to its SeedInvest page.

The product, which works with Facebook's Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and the soon-to-be-released PlaystationVR (the company is working on Samsung Gear support), can be preordered for $399 and is set to ship sometime this month.