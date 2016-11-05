These 5 Startups Help You Beat Common Relocation Woes

November 5, 2016 3 min read

Want to relocate? Trying to settle down in another city or in the same town? If yes then you should defiantly read this article. I know how difficult it is to find a new place in a city and if you're new to that city or a town it becomes trickier job to find a perfect place for yourself to settle down

To solve this problem our entrepreneurs have come up with their innovative startups that can help you feel at home in a jiffy!

From finding home in new locale to making new friends, these startups help you find your ways.

1. Helping you to grab your perfect home

With the help of this startup you just need to find, book and shift! Grabhouse is one of the largest funded players in this space. Founded in year 2013, Venture operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Kolkata. With the help this startup you can grab your house without any broker. With many localities for you to choose in these metro cities, Startup can help you find the perfect house to call your home. With easy online payment options, you need no longer wait for your owner to collect your rent!

2. Deck up your home with the help of this startup

If you constantly shift from one city to another, carrying around your furniture becomes tedious. While you rely on Packers and Movers to deliver your furniture, there are chances that the furniture could get damaged en route. So instead, why buy when you can simply rent? Rentomojo helps you to furnish your home with stylish and affordable furnishings.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Madras alumni, Geetansh Bamania and Ajay Nain it offers online rental services from furniture, appliances, trekking equipment to bikes or cycles.

3. Feeling Hungry, Yumist is your saviour

When it comes to food, Yumist is your savior. You can try out any restaurant near your new home with the help of this startup. Yumist daily meals that cost upwards of Rs. 65 which is more akin to street food, or the kind of meals that urban worker take during their lunch breaks.

4. Connect with like-minded people with DuPlay

The biggest fear of moving to a new city is finding people you gel up with. With the help of Duplay, a new social networking platform, you can connect with people who share the same interests or passion as you. Started in July, 2015 by Neha Jain, Duplay is a mobile messaging app that connects you with like-minded people to pursue various interests and hobbies collectively.

5. Helping you in planning your trip

It’s sometimes exasperating to sift through multiple websites searching for the best deal to buy your tickets to the city. ixigo.com provides you the perfect platform to compare the prices of all flights and travel portals!

If you've followed this list, you're all settled to move into any city.