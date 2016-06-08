6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business

June 8, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of you reading this right now are working for someone else -- helping someone else build their dream. But you probably have a dream of your own that thrills and excites you. And if you’re like most people, you have two main worries holding you back from making the leap:

“How will I replace my day job income?”

“I have an idea for a business, but no idea where to start!”

You are not alone, and you don’t have to hold yourself back anymore. Here are six tips to help you get your dream in motion:

1) Don’t ask what the market needs.

Instead, ask, “What can I provide that I love doing?”

And don’t get discouraged by the idea that there are already lots of people doing what you want to do. That would be like saying, “Oh, Michael Jackson’s already done pop. No one ever needs to write a pop song again.” Write your pop song.

Related: How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?

2) Clearly identify the gap you’re filling.

Different products and services resonate with different types of people. Similar products and services presented in a different way or to a different audience will also resonate with different types of people. Maybe you’re a financial advisor. What makes your approach, experience or process different?

One thing that already makes you different is you! Shine your values, purpose and lived experience in your marketing. If you aren’t certain of your values and purpose, my free ebook will help you uncover them.

3) Create a big picture vision of what you want.

Have a clear vision of:

The number of clients of you will attract;

Type of clients;

What your life looks like having a full time business doing what you love;

How you feel;

How much money you are making;

How you connect with your clients;

What you do in your spare time.

Focus on this vision as you move forward.

Related: A Simple 6-Step Process to Starting a Small Business

4) Make decisions for where you want to be.

Refer to your big picture vision. Imagine yourself there. Feel the energy of that ideal life and business. Ask yourself, “What would the me of my envisioned future decide?”

When you make decisions from a mindset of success and fulfillment, you inevitably attract and create success and fulfillment.

5) Hire someone to guide you, step by step.

Look for someone who has already achieved a life and business similar to what you see in your big picture vision. They can help you determine your short and long term goals, and plan practical steps to achieve them.

Make sure the person you hire truly resonates with you. There can be many different ways to achieve what you want. Just because a particular path worked for one person, doesn’t mean it will be right for you. Listen to your inner voice. Trust your instincts.

Related: 50 Signs You Need to Start Your Own Business

6) Build your dream at a pace that feels right.

When you feel you have enough clients on the side, and a financial cushion your are comfortable with for emergencies, you’ll know you’re ready to take that final leap out of your day job and into your orgasmically joyful life and business.

The only “right time” to do it is the time that feels right to you.

I know, first hand, how scary it is to take the leap out of your day job to create your own business. I also know how incredibly joyful and fulfilling it is to spend each day doing something you love. If you truly want to change your life, you can. And I promise you, it is worth it!