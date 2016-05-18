Startups

13 Things 'Ghostbusters' Can Teach You about Starting a Small Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
13 Things 'Ghostbusters' Can Teach You about Starting a Small Business
Image credit: Archive Photos/Stringer | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Opening your own business might be one of the most rewarding things you ever do, but it will also be the hardest. There are many important lessons you need to learn along the way, and fortunately you can learn pretty much all of them just by watching Ghostbusters.

The movie about a plucky young enterprise that defies the odds to become the most successful game in town is chock full of advice, tips, and tricks for budding entrepreneurs (also: ghosts, and a certain amount of busting. This may or may not be useful, depending on your current business plan).

1. Hire the right team.

Your ideal staff should be motivated, idealistic, appropriately skilled and completely immersed in your brand’s message.

2. Find a niche and fill it.

Look for a need that no one else is currently fulfilling, and make yourselves the perfect fit for that sweet, sweet gap in the market.

Related: Brain Break: Star Wars Gets James Bond Treatment in Awesome Fan-Made Video

3. Look for appropriate funding.

You want to be sure your fledgling company is built on financial stability, not crippling debt.

4. Have realistic expectations about the world of business.

It’s a cutthroat world out there, and you need to be ready to tackle it on your own.

5. Know how to speak the client’s language.

If you can’t talk to them on their level, you’re going to lose.

Related: Superman vs. Batman: Who Makes More Money?

6. Price your product in a fair and reasonable way.

Your customer should feel confident that your services are worth every penny that they’re paying.

7. That said, prepare to be a tough negotiator.

Everyone wants as much as they can get for as little as they can pay, so be sure to stand up to those looking to rip you off.

8. Always make a good impression on your clients -- especially in the early days.

These customers are the foundation of your company, and their word of mouth is the best marketing you’ll ever get.

9. Remember to inspire and motivate your employees.

Make them feel a valued, vital member of the team.

10. Handle all your business interactions in a mature and adult fashion.

When it comes to business, you always want to be the grown up in the room.

11. Connect with your customers through a solid marketing campaign.

You want to inspire confidence with just the right balance of approachability and slick professionalism.

12. Learn to read the subtle signs of the market.

If you can’t spot impending trouble, how are you going to prepare for it?

13. Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the best.

Don’t overcomplicate things if the answer is staring you right in the face.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

The First Step to Straight Teeth Starts at Home for This Healthcare Startup

Startups

How This Founder Overcame Challenges He Never Saw Coming

Startups

The Next Startup to Become a Billion-Dollar Company Probably Isn't in Silicon Valley