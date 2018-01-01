Nick Leftley

Nick Leftley

Guest Writer
Writer
Nick Leftley has been writing and editing for print and digital publications for over a decade, and many times has been able to spell "entrepreneur" correctly on only the second try.

More From Nick Leftley

8 Inspiring Leadership Tips From Supervillains
Project Grow

8 Inspiring Leadership Tips From Supervillains

Sure, they're the cream of evil, dedicated to taking over the world … but that doesn't mean they can't teach you a thing or two.
6 min read
10 Instagram Branding Lessons From Mexican Drug Lords
Instagram

10 Instagram Branding Lessons From Mexican Drug Lords

Some people use the popular social media platform to show off their lunch, others use it to show off their gold-plated AK-47s.
4 min read
The Monty Burns Guide to Managing Your Staff
The Simpsons

The Monty Burns Guide to Managing Your Staff

These perfectly cromulent words will embiggen the smallest company.
3 min read
13 Things 'Ghostbusters' Can Teach You about Starting a Small Business
Startups

13 Things 'Ghostbusters' Can Teach You about Starting a Small Business

Always be unafraid of risks, hard work and ghosts (when applicable).
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.