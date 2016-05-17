Copyright Infringement

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Oracle Corp. did not acquire Sun Microsystems in 2009 in order to launch a copyright lawsuit against Google, but rather to protect its products that relied on Sun's software, Oracle co-Chief Executive Safra Catz told jurors on Monday.

In a trial at San Francisco federal court, Oracle claims Google's Android smartphone operating system violated its copyright on parts of the Java programing language. Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit said it should be able to use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of copyright law.

Oracle acquired Sun in 2010 and sued Google after negotiations broke down. The jury was deadlocked in a trial in 2012. If the current jury rules against Google on fair use, then it would consider Oracle's request for $9 billion in damages.

Google has argued that Sun welcomed Google's use of Java, but Oracle plotted to sue upon acquiring the company.

However, an Oracle attorney asked Catz about emails from 2009, in which former Sun CEO Jonathan Schwartz described a dispute with Google over Java.

"He told us that they'd been talking with Google and had been trying to get them to license Java," said Catz, noting that Android was an unauthorized version of Java because Google did not have a license.

Oracle proceeded to acquire Sun, Catz said, because Java was too strategically important to Oracle's products for it to be bought by a competitor.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copyright Infringement

Oracle Co-CEO Says it Did Not Buy Sun Micro to Sue Google

Copyrights

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment

Apple

Government Asks That Apple Patent Case Against Samsung Be Returned to Lower Court