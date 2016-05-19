May 19, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lately, in the entrepreneurial and tech-centric media, there’s been some discussion on whether the app boom days are over, especially in light of the ever-climbing CAC costs reported by tech startups. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups in the app space still have a chance to make it (and get looked at seriously for capital).

THE Q What is your opinion on the idea that the app boom has already gone through a life and death cycle, and that it’s now an overly optimistic (and unlikely) area for entrepreneurs to succeed in?

"From a technical point of view, I don’t think apps are businesses, apps are means of delivery. Therefore, as long as apps make sense as a tool of delivery and access, they will remain available and remain strong! Entrepreneurs should stop thinking about apps, and focus on the business they want to build and then decide on the best way to reach their clients. Technology changes very fast and no one will be able to predict how we will be accessing and interacting with data, information, and services in the coming decade."

Related: The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?