Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Breitling

The Executive Selection: Breitling
Image credit: Breitling
Bentley GMT B04 S Carbon Body, Breitling for Bentley collection
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East

When a company has been keeping time since 1884, you can be fairly certain that they’ll only put forward the absolute best in horological technology. Such is the case with the Bentley GMT B04 S Carbon Body, part of the Breitling for Bentley lineup.

Bentley GMT B04 S Carbon Body, Breitling for Bentley collection

Made available in a 250-piece limited series, the watch’s innovative casing in deep matte black is actually used in a few different high speed situations: motorsport vehicles, racing boats, and aviation

