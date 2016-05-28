Is Workplace Culture Overrated? (Infographic)

May 28, 2016 1 min read

People talk a lot about company culture these days, but is it something you can measure? Turns out there is substance behind the buzzword for both bosses and staff, as the infographic below from commercial real estate agency TheSquareFoot shows.

Office culture plays a role in attracting talent and retaining employees, in addition to boosting employee performance and, in turn, the bottom line. Employers should know that companies with happy employees outperform their competitors by 20 percent, and workers who are highly engaged are 38 percent more likely to have above-average productivity.

Culture often influences an employee’s decision to join a company, and small perks go a long way. Two-thirds of employees with access to free food say they’re very happy at their current jobs, and workers who have strong relationships with their colleagues feel 50 percent more satisfied than those who don’t.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about the benefits of fostering a healthy company culture.

