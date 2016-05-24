Twitter Has Made Those Changes You've Been Asking For

Twitter has been trying for years to jumpstart user growth, and now the company is rolling out a series of changes designed to make the service easier and more intuitive.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled some tweaks to help people share more within the 140-character limit, and to encourage them to share more and richer content.

To make more room for people to write in their tweets, @names and media attachments will no longer count toward 140-character limits. That change is designed to allow people to have conversations with bigger groups, while leaving room for actual text, and to talk about the photos, GIFs, videos, polls, or other attachments. The changes have been expected for quite some time, many already alluded to by CEO Jack Dorsey.