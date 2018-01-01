Julia Boorstin

Julia Boorstin

Julia Boorstin joined CNBC in May 2006 as a general assignment reporter. In December 2006, Boorstin became CNBC's media and entertainment reporter working from CNBC's Los Angeles Bureau. Boorstin covers media with a special focus on the intersection of media and technology.

LinkedIn Co-Founder Hoffman: We Sold to Microsoft Because of Google and Facebook
LinkedIn Co-Founder Hoffman: We Sold to Microsoft Because of Google and Facebook

The challenge of being public.
Twitter Has Made Those Changes You've Been Asking For
Twitter Has Made Those Changes You've Been Asking For

The company unveiled some tweaks to help people share more within the 140-character limit, and to encourage them to share more and richer content.
Despite Wall Street's Lack of Confidence, Jack Dorsey Insists He's the Right Person to Run Twitter
Despite Wall Street's Lack of Confidence, Jack Dorsey Insists He's the Right Person to Run Twitter

'We've never had more focus as a company, as a development team. I want to make sure that Twitter is the place that you check first thing to start your day,' he said.
Can Etsy Make Money and Do Good at the Same Time?
Can Etsy Make Money and Do Good at the Same Time?

Etsy doesn't think of itself as just another e-commerce company. It says its mission is to 're-imagine commerce.
Who Won the Social Super Bowl?
Who Won the Social Super Bowl?

Twitter vs. Facebook vs. YouTube.
Facebook Now Allowing Embedded Posts -- Just Like Twitter
Facebook Now Allowing Embedded Posts -- Just Like Twitter

The tool allows users to add their public Facebook posts to other blogs and websites.
Eric Schmidt Talks Motorola, Microsoft, Immigration and NSA
Eric Schmidt Talks Motorola, Microsoft, Immigration and NSA

Google's executive chairman offers his views on the news at the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.
