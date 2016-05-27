Tinder CEO Sean Rad Says He Has Hired 6 People After Matching With Them on Tinder

May 27, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Tinder has recently been on a campaign to try and prove that its app is about more than just hook-ups.

"Tinder’s not one thing. It's about all different things -- hookups, long-term relationships, friendships," CEO Sean Rad told Fast Company. Now add one more relationship to the mix: employer-employee.

Rad revealed that Tinder had actually recruited and hired "about six people" through its own app.

"Those conversations did not lead to dates," Rad said, laughing. "But to 'Hey, why don’t you come by and interview about this role?'"

Here's one example:

Tinder’s "in-house sociologist" Jessica Carbino told Los Angeles Magazine that she snagged her gig after matching with Rad on Tinder. In October 2013, she was a 27-year-old Ph.D. candidate at UCLA, and decided to try out Tinder to get a date.

Here’s what actually happened, according to Los Angeles Magazine:

"One of the photos she swiped right on was of a twentysomething with short dark hair and a stare intense enough to knock down walls. He swiped right on her, too. The guy, it turned out, was the company CEO, Sean Rad."

He ended up offering her a job. It seems that Rad, who has also found romantic partners on Tinder, is quite the multi-tasker.