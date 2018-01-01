Nathan McAlone

Reporter
Nathan is a tech reporter at Business Insider, where he focuses on apps, startups, and streaming services. 

These Are the 18 Most Popular YouTube Stars in the World -- and Some are Making Millions
YouTube

From comedians to gamers to beauty vloggers, YouTubers have generally built their followings outside of the control of media giants, even if they are signing big deals with those companies.
8 min read
Twitter Is Shutting Down Vine
Vine

Although the app will be gone within the coming months, Twitter will be keeping Vine's website up indefinitely.
4 min read
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' Net Worth Is Now $0, According to Forbes
Theranos

The company has suffered a series of blows, which began with a high-profile exposé from The Wall Street Journal last year that called the company's underlying technology into question.
2 min read
Tinder CEO Sean Rad Says He Has Hired 6 People After Matching With Them on Tinder
Hiring

Tinder has recently been on a campaign to try and prove that its app is about more than just hook-ups.
2 min read
Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean
Green Tech

This is so cool on so many levels.
1 min read
Is Google Spying on Students? The Electronic Frontier Foundation Believes So.
Google

The computer company is reportedly collecting data through its automatically enabled 'Sync' feature in Chrome.
2 min read
