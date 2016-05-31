How to Make Money Investing, According to Ashton Kutcher

May 31, 2016 1 min read

Chelsea Handler admits she knows zilch about investing. “I do need, like, investment advice because I just have some old Jewish guy doing it for me,” the comedian recently said on her popular Netflix show.

Ashton Kutcher to the rescue. The celebrity investor’s advice to the comedian: “Just invest in the things you know. If you drink vodka every day, you probably know what the best vodka is.” Just don't drink too much of it while making life-changing investment decisions.

For more of Kutcher’s words of wisdom on what to hedge your bets on, check the short video out below: